The first title of the year in Spanish football already has its two finalists. Barcelona and Real Madrid They will experience their third consecutive final in the classic ‘Classic’ from Saudi Arabiawhere Hansi Flick’s team and Carlo Ancelotti’s team measure their strength this Sunday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m.

The final will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in the city of Jeddah and almost everyone will be happy with the repetition of matches between the two greats on the national scene for whoever takes the title of the country’s super champion.

The decision to play the final of this tournament, which since 2020 has been played in ‘Final 4’ formatreflects the commitment of the Arab authorities to continue promoting Spanish football in its territory, after a agreement with the Spanish Federation to celebrate several editions of the championship. And beyond the possibility of starting the year by adding a title to the showcases of culés or madridistas, the Spanish Super Cup has a good economic motivation. This, however, is not the same for the four participants, with Real Madrid and Barcelona remaining with the largest part of the pie.

According to the agreement signed in 2023, the Spanish Super Cup arrives with 40 million euros from the Spanish Football Federation. Of those, twenty million are for the FEF and grassroots football, which has a wide representation in Arab territory.









Each team receives the money based on sporting criteria, history and television ratings. Based on these two criteria, Barcelona and Madrid receive a significantly larger amount than Athletic Club and Mallorca, something that made the Basque team raise their voice recently to ask for a more equitable and fair distribution of the money between the four clubs.

According to what each has harvested in recent times, the real Madrid surpasses Barcelona, ​​and would currently be above the 6 million euros At the beginning, for the six from the Blaugrana, the two from Athletic, and the 850,000 euros that Mallorca receives.

To this we must add the million that the winners of the semifinals take home and the two that go to whoever manages to win the title. Thus, in the last edition, Real Madrid and Barcelona took home around six million each, Atlético de Madrid almost three and Osasuna a million and a half.

The Navarrese club took more than usual since the Spanish Federation reached an agreement for Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona to give 200,000 euros each to the Osasunista club, which was the fourth participant. Circumstance similar to the one that will be experienced this year, since both Real Madrid fans and Culés will contribute another 200,000 euros each so that Mallorca is guaranteed a minimum of 1.3 million euros for their participation.