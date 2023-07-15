Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play the final of the Wimbledon tournament this Sunday, July 16. The Murcian will seek his second Grand Slam after being crowned champion at the 2022 US Open. For his part, the Serbian would tie with Roger Federer, as the tennis player with the most trophies on British grass, and with Margaret Court, as the player with the most Grand Slam in history. In addition, the winner of this match will be number 1 in the ATP ranking next Monday. A tug of war during this 2023.

So far this year, Carlos Alcaraz has participated, before Wimbledon, in nine tournaments with a balance of 40 wins, four losses and five trophies, which has allowed him to enter the amount of 4,831,089 dollars. For his part, Novak Djokovic has played seven tournaments with a baggage of 27 wins, four losses and three trophies, including the two Grand Slams that have been played this year. The Serb has won $5,070,668.

The British tournament allocates the same amount of money to the men’s and women’s tables. In total, 16,077,000 pounds will be distributed in prizes in each category.

How much money does the winner of Wimbledon 2023 take?



The winner of the duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will pocket the amount of 2,350,000 pounds, in addition to 2,000 points for the ATP ranking. The tennis player who is in second place will collect 1,175,000 pounds and 1,200 points.

The semi-finalists, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, finished the competition with an income of £600,000 and 720 points. The four players who stayed in the quarter-finals, such as Holger Rune, Christopher Eubanks, Andrey Rublev and Roman Safiullin, will earn £340,000 and add 360 points.

The case of players, like Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz or Denis Shapovalov, who failed to get past the round of 16 will add 207,000 pounds to their bank account and increase their points by 180.

The tennis players who were knocked out in the third round, such as Alejandro Davidovich, Stan Wawrinka, Frances Tiafoe or Alexander Zverev, will receive a reward of 131,000 pounds and 90 points. For the second of the tournament, players like Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz or the Spanish Roberto Carballés, will earn 85,000 pounds and 45 points.

Finally, the tennis players who were eliminated at the first exchange, such as Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Borna Coric, will receive 55,000 pounds and the meager amount of 10 points.