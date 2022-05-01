Real Madrid has won the 2021/2022 league title and that is synonymous with money. As champion of LaLiga Santander, the merengue team will pocket 66 million euros. There are many factors that go into making the sum of money. Here we leave it:
In La Liga there are no stipulated sources of income for games won as is done in the Champions League. La Liga bases its award on audiovisual revenue. Remaining in one position or another affects the percentage of the money to be distributed that the clubs take. 7.5% of the prizes that the teams receive for participating in the Champions League are distributed based on the league classification the previous season. Adding both concepts, Real Madrid, as League champion, will pocket some 66 million euros as a result of winning the title.
There is an amount of about 1,400 million euros, of which 50% are divided equally. 25% based on the social implantation of the teams (attendance at stadiums and audiences) and the other 25% according to the classification in the League. Real Madrid has managed to win the title in a League where it has been left over.
