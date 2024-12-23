It is probably the song that is listened to the most repeatedly in all parts of the world at Christmas time. Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become a kind of anthem at this time of year and has led Christmas playlists for decades. Released in 1994 as the lead single from the singer’s fourth album, it has generated more than 70 million dollars in profits only from copyrights, according to the magazine ‘Forbes’.

But the question many ask is, how much does Mariah Carey earn for this song each year? In 2022, ‘Billboard’ estimated that the singer raised at least 2.7 million dollars from downloads and reproductions, a figure that does not include additional income such as live performances or television specials.

On the other hand, Spotify announced that the song was the first Christmas song to surpass the 2 billion views worldwide and to date, since 2016, it remains the most listened to every December 25. Meanwhile, media such as ‘The Economist’ calculate that Carey receives approximately 3 million dollars every year for ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’.

It should be noted that the song is not only popular on streaming platforms, but has also appeared in various films, television shows and advertisements that have potentially increased indirect income for the singer.









According to Manuel López for ‘El mundo’, an expert in the music business, “the song is unbeatable” and is already occupying the number 4 position in Spotify’s world top. In addition, he added that the single has around 5 million views a day, earnings to which must also be added the income obtained from views on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where it is a trend.

The story of this song

Released in 1994, this single was written by four people, including Mariah Carey herself and the American producer and composer Walter Afanasieffwho worked with the singer on her first six albums.

One of the curiosities of this composition is that, throughout its three decades of existence, is that, as the performer herself has confessed in an Amazon Prime documentary, inspiration did not come to her at Christmas, but during the summer season. and that its first version was written in 15 minutes.

Furthermore, this song is one of the most covered songs in history and has great collaborations such as justin bieber, Michael Buble, Ariana Grandeamong other famous singers; without forgetting the Spanish versions.

Without a doubt, Mariah Carey’s song will continue to lead the Christmas music market for, perhaps, many more years and will continue to be a significant source of income for the singer.