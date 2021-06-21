According to France Football magazine, Lionel messi he is the highest paid player on the planet. The one from Barcelona charges, between gross salary and advertising revenue, about 125 million euros year. Some 7 million more than Cristiano Ronaldo. At the salary level, more or less this could be the Argentine player breakdown, roughly:
The figures that are handled are about € 71 million gross per year per contract. Messi renewed his commitment with him Barcelona in 2017 and until 2021. At that time, it happened to charge 23 ‘kilos’ to the current 71. That is, he tripled the value of his token. The contract expires in just 10 days, but everything indicates that, thanks to Joan Laporta, the Argentine will renew his commitment with the azulgrana club two more seasons. He will be 36 in 2023.
If we make the pro rata of that amount, it does not come out that Lionel Messi wins 5’9 million euros per month. That makes an average of 1.4 million euros a week, and 197,000 euros a day. If we continue calculating more in detail, the Argentine star gets 8,194 euros for every hour What’s up, 137 euros per minute and 2.3 euros per second. An atrocity.
We have said it before. The contract of Lionel Messi with Barcelona ends on June 30, 2021, that is, in just 9 days. Of course, everything points to the fact that in eThis long week he has left as a Barcelona player, the club will announce its renewal until 2023, when it could be withdrawn.
Your termination clause It is ‘small’, a caramelito: 700 million euros the club that wants to take over Lionel’s services must pay. That ‘tiny’ impediment was the one who prevented him from leaving the club last summer, when even he himself had communicated his desire to change team.
