Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in the world. The Polish Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich has not only been the top scorer in his competition, but has also lifted the Golden Boot, the award given to the top scorer in the European leagues. As many of you imagine, these numbers are reflected in your bank account, your salary is not suitable for any pocket.
Player salary figures are private and rarely leaked into the public eye, but estimates are made. As reported by the web Fichajes.com, the Pole charges around 20 million euros net per year.
He has increased his salary in recent years. Until his last renewal, Robert Lewandowski pocketed 15 million euros per year, but in 2019 it increased to the 20 million mentioned.
Rounding down, Lewandowski charges around 1.7 million euros for couriers.
If we calculate every 7 days, the forward’s salary is 389,000 euros per week.
They better not read it, Lewandowski earns 56,000 euros a day.
We recognize it, we want to make blood. The nine pocketed 39 euros per minute.
Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski did not negotiate a release clause. In Germany, unlike in the Spanish case, it is not necessary to establish this clause in the players’ contract. The Bavarian team can demand what they want for him. According Transfermarkt, its value is 60 million euros.
The forward extended his contract in 2019 and signed until June 30, 2023. Bayern have two years to demand and negotiate a way out before Lewandowski can go out for free.
