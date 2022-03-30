Laura Bozzo She has been the undisputed queen of talk shows for more than two decades, after dethroning the Cuban Cristina Saralegui. Her explosive and vehement character, in addition to her links with Alberto Fujimori and Vladimiro Montesinos, were not an impediment for her to reach stardom and go from talking about politics in a humble program on a local channel to being the top figure on international networks. . Lately the presenter has shown off her designer clothes. She was also the subject of comments by Cristian Zuárez’s current partner.

Learn more about this international host, such as her fortune, some of her biography, in addition to her television tour in Peru, Mexico and the United States, and her current affairs.

YOU CAN SEE: Laura Bozzo showed off her luxurious designer clothes valued at almost $20,000 each

How much is Laura Bozzo’s fortune?

According to a publication in the Mexican newspaper El Heraldo, Bozzo Rotondo receives a monthly salary of $200,000 pesos. In addition, he has a property in the city of Miami valued at 1.5 million dollars and another in Acapulco valued at 11 million pesos.

YOU CAN SEE: Adriana Amiel, partner of Cristian Zuarez, gave her opinion on Laura Bozzo: “We could become friends”

Who is Laura Bozzo?

Laura Bozzo is a fashion lover, her closet abounds with designer clothes valued at $2,000 dollars. Photo: Laura Bozzo/Instagram

Laura Bozzo is a lawyer graduated from the Federico Villarreal National University, who today is a television diva. She began her career in politics as a municipal councilor in Lima for the Frenatraca party, which allowed her to enter the RBC channel, owned by then mayor Ricardo Belmont Cassinelli.

What TV programs has Laura Bozzo had?

The so-called “Lawyer of the poor” was a presenter on RBC’s “Women have the floor” from 1993 to 1995. In 1997 she joined Panamericana Televisión with the talk show “Intimidades”, and it was in 1998 that she achieved stardom by signing by América Televisión to present “Laura en América” for three uninterrupted years. From 2001 to 2007 she was the host of “Laura”, through the Telemundo network, and between 2009 and 2010 she was linked to TV Azteca with “Laura de Todos”. From 2011 to 2016, she presented a talk show on Televisa’s La Estrellas channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Adriana Amiel, wife of Cristian Zuárez, to Laura Bozzo: “Thank you, you are an excellent man”

What is Laura Bozzo currently doing?

Laura Bozzo is in negotiations with Telemundo to be able to return to said network after 14 years, which would imply her return to Hispanic television in the United States.