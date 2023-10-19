Millions of people dream of having their own homebut not everyone can afford that luxury considering the level of income necessary to be able to acquire a home in the United States. The thing is that beyond the initial price, a series of taxes and associated costs must be considered.

The company of real estate Redfin carried out a study to analyze how much it costs to buy a house in the North American country, which although it depends on many factors, there are certain basic elements that allow us to know the amount of money necessary to purchase a property.

How much does it cost to buy a house in the United States

According to the analysis, those who wish buy a house in the United States They need to have income of around US$115,000 a year. And the company warns that mortgage rates and home prices remain very high, making buying a property increasingly difficult.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, home prices rose due to high demand, lower availability, and relatively low mortgage rates. Once the health crisis eased, costs fell across the country, but not to the levels seen previously. Today the average value of a home in the American Union is US$348,539 according to Zillow, a company specialized in real estate.

Mortgage rates have also been rising. According to Redfin, the average rate is at 7.57 percent, the highest level in 20 years, so a buyer will now have to pay around US$2,866 a month.

According to the panorama, the majority of families in USA They are not able to have their own home, since the average family income in 2022 was around US$75,000, much less than necessary, according to the study.

Buying a home should be a well-thought-out decision.

Costs associated with buying a home in the United States

The purchase of a house must be well planned and carried out with advisors, since the transaction depends on many factors, such as the lender chosen, the credit score and the competitiveness of the real estate market.

In this regard, Redfin’s analysis explains that The first thing to consider is the down payment; That is, the cash deposit given to buy a home. In some cases this may be only 3 percent, although it is best to offer a higher percentage to reduce costs such as the amount of mortgage insurance and obtain a better interest rate, more loan options and greater possibilities of keeping the property. .

Many believe that once they have a good amount to put down the down payment they are ready to fulfill the dream of owning their home. However, They also have to consider other expenses such as fees associated with the purchase, which range between 2 and 5 percent of the price of the home.. These costs include lender fees, escrow fees, insurance, and taxes. The good news is that there are various programs that help meet these expenses and they can offer loans, grants, or eliminate them altogether.

Although they do not apply in all cases, inspection fees may also be required to help identify problems with the home. On the other hand, it may be necessary to hire a professional to determine the value of the property; in these cases you can pay between US$300 and US$400 or more.

Once the deal is closed, it is essential to consider the monthly payments. The first of them is the mortgage, which will vary depending on the type of loan, terms and interest rates. Subsequently, we must take into account the services within the home, ranging from internet and cable television to gas and electricity. There will also be property tax and insurance expenses, the cost of which varies depending on the type of property and the state where it is located. If it is a condominium property, maintenance fees must also be paid.

Considering that the expenses go beyond the price of the property, it is important to make a budget and approach several lenders and real estate specialists to find out the best financing options and the most suitable homes.