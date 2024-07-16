According to the criteria of
As the inflation rate slows in the United States, citizens are slowly beginning to recover economically, although a privileged part of the population He was able to maintain his standard of living without a change due to the fortune he possesses..
Taking the highest salaries from each state to make the list, the media determined that To be considered rich in New York you must earn at least US$999,747 a year. The state is among the areas where a person needs the most money to be considered rich, which are listed below:
- Washington, DC: $1,250,029
- Connecticut: US$1,192,947
- Massachusetts: US$1,152,992
- California: US$1,072,248
- Washington: US$1,024,599
- New Jersey: US$1,010,101
- New York: US$999,747
- Colorado: US$896,273
- Florida: US$882,302
- Wyoming: US$872,896
The Keys to the Money You Need to Be Rich in the U.S.
The recently published study also revealed three important clues about the US economy. First, it determined that The income needed to be in the top 1 percent is more than $1,000,000 in five statesthe first on the list above.
In contrast, the Income needed to be in the top 1 percent is less than $500,000 in only three states (New Mexico, Mississippi, and West Virginia.) Contrary to what most people might assume, the Northeast outpaces the West Coast in terms of the highest income needed to enter the top 1 percent, with Massachusetts and Connecticut outpacing California.
#money #rich #York
Leave a Reply