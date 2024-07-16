Through a study prepared with information on the salaries of the wealthiest people in each state, a prestigious research center determined the amount of money a person in New York, United States, must earn to be considered rich.

As the inflation rate slows in the United States, citizens are slowly beginning to recover economically, although a privileged part of the population He was able to maintain his standard of living without a change due to the fortune he possesses..

This sector of society corresponds to the richest 1 percent of each stateand covers an extremely diverse spectrum, since in some regions it takes twice as much money as in others to be among the highest earners. The media specialized in economics, GOBankingRatesproduced a study on the subject.

Taking the highest salaries from each state to make the list, the media determined that To be considered rich in New York you must earn at least US$999,747 a year. The state is among the areas where a person needs the most money to be considered rich, which are listed below:

Washington, DC: $1,250,029 Connecticut: US$1,192,947 Massachusetts: US$1,152,992 California: US$1,072,248 Washington: US$1,024,599 New Jersey: US$1,010,101 New York: US$999,747 Colorado: US$896,273 Florida: US$882,302 Wyoming: US$872,896

People considered wealthy belong to the top 1 percent in each state. Photo:iStock

The Keys to the Money You Need to Be Rich in the U.S.

The recently published study also revealed three important clues about the US economy. First, it determined that The income needed to be in the top 1 percent is more than $1,000,000 in five statesthe first on the list above.

In contrast, the Income needed to be in the top 1 percent is less than $500,000 in only three states (New Mexico, Mississippi, and West Virginia.) Contrary to what most people might assume, the Northeast outpaces the West Coast in terms of the highest income needed to enter the top 1 percent, with Massachusetts and Connecticut outpacing California.