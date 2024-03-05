The victories over Cruz Azul and Atlas have returned peace of mind to América, especially to the people on the field, that is, the squad and Jardine. Now the team focuses on the opening of the match against Chivas on the Akron court, a duel where the internal demand is to win. At the same time, the Coapa board does not work comfortably at all, the Jonathan Rodríguez issue generates changes that were not in the plans and as if that were not enough, the club hoped to have Henry Martín's renewal signed right now, something that is far away.
Henry and the people of America are clear about it, the renewal would be signed until the summer of 2026, the big obstacle is the issue of money. Today Henry's salary is 1.5 million dollars per year, being the fourth highest paid on the team and the Mexican demands that the Coapa management become the highest paid of the entire team at the time of signing the new contract , exceeding the 3.5 million that Diego Valdés receives, since Martín expects a salary of 4 million dollars net per year.
To this figure, which already represents almost a triple salary improvement, Henry will seek to add performance bonuses and achievement of individual and collective achievements, that is, the América striker seeks to reach a figure of between 9 and 10 million dollars per two years of guaranteed contract, exorbitant amounts that no one has received since Guillermo and that today there is no desire to fulfill.
