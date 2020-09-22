The 2020 Tour de France put its finishing touch on this atypical edition by crowning Tadej Pogacar as the final winner of the general classification (He also won the mountain and best young rankings) and Sam Bennett as the winner of the last stage on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

In addition to the economic prize that Tadej Pogacar takes as the winner of the race, Tour teams have also distributed in this way the nearly 2.3 million euros that the organization has allocated to prizes. Below we review which teams have won the most amount of prize money in this Tour de France.

UAE-Emirates: The United Arab Emirates team has received 623,930 euros, of which a good part has been achieved by Tadej Pogacar, who takes 500,000 as the final winner, 33,000 after winning three stages, 25,000 after winning the mountain classification and 20,000 after being the best young man of the race. In total, the Slovenian will bag about 600,000 euros. To this prize must also be added the 11,000 euros for Alexander Kristoff’s victory in the first stage in Nice.

Jumbo-Visma: The Dutch team will pocket a total of 359,460 euros, of which a large part will go to Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian will receive 200,000 euros as runner-up, 11,000 after the stage he won at Orcières-Merlette and 5,500 for wearing the yellow jersey for 11 days. They will also take 22,000 euros with the two stages of Van Aert, 11,500 for the seventh place in the general of Tom Dumoulin and 30,000 for being second in the team classification.

Trek-Segafredo: The American team will pocket 165,150 euros, of which a good part will go to Richie Porte, who will take 100,000 euros as third of the general classification.

Movistar Team: The Spanish team will take 138,790 euros of which Enric Mas will receive 50,000 as fifth place in the general classification while another 50,000 come from the triumph in the team classification.

Sunweb: Despite the fact that its riders finished far in the general classification, the German team takes 119,660 euros of which 33,000 comes from the two stage victories of Soren Kragh Andersen and the stage triumph of Marc Hirschi. To this must be added the 20,000 euros that Marc Hisrchi will pocket after being chosen the most combative cyclist in the Tour de France.

Bahrain-McLaren: The Bahraini squad will take a total of 116,000 euros, of which 70,000 will go to Mikel Landa as fourth place in the Tour. They will also take 20,000 euros as third in the team classification.

Deceuninck Quick-Step: The last team to receive more than 100,000 euros will be the Deceuninck Quick-Step, which has achieved 111,880 euros, of which 33,000 are divided into the three stage wins achieved by Bennett and Alaphilippe and 25,000 of Bennett’s green jersey as winner of the classification of the points.

Prizes from other teams (in euros)

– Astana Pro Team: 75,680 (23,000 as sixth classified for López and 5,000 from Souvenir Henri Desgrange at Col de la Loze for the Colombian).

– Ineos-Grenadiers: 74,900 (16,500 for the double of Kwiatkowski and Carapaz in La Roche sur Foron)

– Bora-Hansgrohe: 72,020 (11,000 for Kämna’s victory in Villar-de-Lans)

Education First Pro Cycling: 60,890 (11,000 for Daniel Martínezn’s win at Puy Mary).

– CCC: 48,810

– AG2R La Mondiale: 46,250 (11,000 for Nans Peters’ win at Laruns)

– Mitchelton-Scott: 41,780

– B&B Hotels Vital Concept: 39,330

– Lotto-Soudal: 38,650 (22,000 for two Caleb Ewan wins)

– Cofidis: 34,840

– Groupama-FDJ: 33,480

– Israel Start-Up: 22,120

– NTT: 20,760

– Direct-Eenergie: 18,820

– Arkea-Samsic: 15,800