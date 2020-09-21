The first major of the season, the US Open held at the Machiavellian Winged Foot in New York (USA) crowned the gunner Bryson DeChambeau as successor to Brooks Koepka. The Californian won a big one for the first time in his career and with it a succulent check for 12.5 million dollars (about 10.5 euros) destined in total to prizes.

DeChambeau will receive 2.25 million dollars (1.9 euros) for his victory. If we look at the amounts that the first champions, such as Ben Hogan, $ 4,000 at the time in 1950, or Dustin Johnson, 1.8 million, almost half less than now, in 2016, you can see the beastly growth that the economic investment in the flag tournament of the USGA, the American Federation, has had. Matthew Wolff, second classified, accesses 1.35 million dollars (slightly more than 1.1 euros) and the South African Louis Oosthuizen, third, to 859,812 dollars (725,900 euros).

As for the Spanish, only Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello managed to overcome the cut. None of them will receive a huge injection of points for the world ranking and the FedEx Cup, but a good bag. Both in 23rd place, each will pocket $ 120,498 (just over 100,000 euros).

Since 1950, when the total amount allocated to golfers of $ 5,000 with the value of that time, the figure grew to 6.8 million in 2006, well into the 21st century, and has practically doubled in 14 years, with the manna of the great sponsors and the commercialization of the television rights of a tournament that sells for the curiosity of seeing the best players in the world tortured.