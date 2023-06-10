Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best and most influential soccer players in the history of professional sports, surprised everyone when he decided to leave Manchester United to land in the unknown Saudi Arabian league, to represent Al Nassr, deciding to prioritize economics over sports. .
The 38-year-old Portuguese star is second with his team in the standings and regained confidence scoring many goals, but the fans they keep wondering how much money the arabs pay him to the world star who knew how to shine in clubs like Real Madrid. We reveal it to you.
How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Al Nassr?
CR7 charges USD 548 thousand dollars every 24 hours and more than USD 22 thousand dollars per hour.
Salary per year: $200 million dollars.
Salary per month: $16.6 million dollars.
Salary per day: $548,000 dollars.
Hourly wage: $22,833 dollars
Salary per minute: $380 dollars.
Salary per second $6.34 dollars.
According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, CR7 is charging 10 times its estimated value per year. Undoubtedly, the crack and his close friends have done an impressive business behind this signing.
Does Cristiano Ronaldo earn more money than Messi?
The answer is yes, without a doubt. The Portuguese earns four times more salary than Leo, who will get about 50 million dollars a year at Inter Miami in the United States MLS. This is without counting the publicity actions that each one has outside the field of play.
