ONCE has more than 20,000 sellers throughout Spain. They are part of the landscape of the streets and sell what are known as ‘blind’. To be an ONCE seller you have to meet a series of requirements. The first, having a recognized disability greater than 33% or higher. The ONCE centers provide information on all the steps to follow to become part of the staff. In addition, the organization’s staff is made up of a great diversity of people with and without disabilities who carry out their functions in the different departments: administrative , teachers, rehabilitators, ophthalmologists, programmers, salespeople, lawyers or public relations personnel, among others. But it is the sellers who maintain a closer relationship with the buyers. They, as workers, also have a remuneration that appears in their recently renewed collective agreement. Salaries of ONCE salespeople ONCE salespeople have a salary of 14 payments, since they receive two extraordinary payments. They are also divided between junior and senior workers and, within these groups, by level. Salaries at ONCE senior staff: total annual salary Sales agent: 16,794.12 euros Auxiliary Support Staff: 20,308.40 – 21,595.42 euros Specialized Support Staff : 23,380.56 – 31,721.90 euros (depending on the scale) Technicians C: 34,720.70 euros Technicians B: 39,360.58 – 44,628.64 euros Technicians A: 50,552.04 – 56,870.94 euros Salaries at ONCE junior staff: total annual salary Sales agent: 15,876.00 euros Auxiliary Support Staff: 15,876.00 – 15,876.00 euros Specialized Support Personnel: 16,366.42 – 19,619.74 euros (depending on the scale) Technician C: 24,304.56 euros Technician B: 27,552.42 – 31,240.02 euros Technician A: 35,386.40 – 39,809.70Some ONCE workers, both junior and senior, can earn a supplement depending on the scale to which they belong. This is not the case with selling agents.Related News standard No How much money does an ITV inspector earn in 2024: this is the average ABC salary in Seville standard No How much money does an undertaker earn in Spain in 2024: average salary they earn per month Virginia López EspláIn addition, according to the agreement signed in April 2024 and which can be consulted at this BOE link, there is a participation premium that is calculated based on the annual accounts. audited from the previous year, in this case 2023. The amount of the global results participation premium for the year 2023 will be increased by 3,500,000 euros. This amount is distributed in accordance with requirements established in the same agreement.

#money #salesperson #earn #Spain #average #salary #month #supplements