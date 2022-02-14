The Los Angeles Rams have been proclaimed NFL champions after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. As if the joy that the players take when winning the very complicated champion ring were not enough, The NFL financially rewards the members of the winning team, and also the losers. In addition, many contracts of the main stars establish a juicy amount to be paid in case they are proclaimed champions.

The money that is distributed in prizes has been rising over the last few years after the negotiations of the Players Association with the NFL. Currently, it is established that ceach of the 53 players who make up a Super Bowl champion squad receive $150,000, 20,000 more than last year. It is established that, by 2030, this figure will rise to 228,000 dollars. What’s more, players on the losing Super Bowl team receive $75,000.

To all this, we must add the money they have already received for winning the previous playoff qualifiers. For playing the wild card round, they won $42,500. For doing the same in the divisional round, they received another $42,500. And for participating in the conference final, each player entered $65,000. This adds up to $150,000, bringing the total after winning the Super Bowl to $300,000, while the losers win $225,000.

In addition, there are players who have clauses in their contracts for which they receive an extra payment in case they are proclaimed champions. This is the case of Odell Beckham Jr., who was hired by the Rams last November. It was stipulated that if he led his team to win the ring, he would receive one million dollars. So is Andrew Whitworth, the 40-year-old offensive lineman who just won $500,000 for becoming the NFL champion.