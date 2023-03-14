Home page politics

MPs make a lot of money. Your earnings can increase even further with additional income. That causes criticism.

Berlin – the Bundestag has 736 members – the German parliament has grown into one of the largest in the world. With its electoral reform, the traffic light coalition wants to reduce the number of seats to 630. Criticism comes mainly from the Union and the left. The parties fear losing seats disproportionately as a result of the reform. But also for the MEPs themselves, a loss of mandate means a loss of income.

A member of the Bundestag receives a “diet” for his work as a member of the German Parliament. Parliament is responsible for passing laws, approving the budget and controlling the government. Working as a member of the Bundestag means a high workload and responsibility – this should be reflected in appropriate remuneration.

Members of the Bundestag earn 10,323.29 euros gross per month

As of March 2023, the diet of the members of the Bundestag amounts to 10,323.29 euros gross per month. In the summer of 2023, it will increase to EUR 10,674.28 gross. This payment is supplemented by other grants and benefits. For example, members of the Bundestag are entitled to a tax-free lump sum of currently 4,418 euros per month, which can be used for office and representation costs as well as for renting apartments.

In addition, members of the Bundestag also receive a pension. It is financed by the Bundestag and amounts to 2.5 percent of the salary per year that the member of parliament worked in the Bundestag. With each additional year of membership, the compensation increases by a further 2.5 percent. The maximum rate is 65 percent and can be reached after 26 years.

Merit of the members of the Bundestag meets with criticism

In addition to salary and pensions, members of the Bundestag also enjoy other perks. For example, they can travel on Deutsche Bahn trains for free. However, these rewards and privileges are always a source of debate. Some critics argue the diets are too high and disproportionate to performance. Others complain that the all-in fee is excessive and lack sufficient control.

Another reason for criticism is that some politicians earn a lot of money with additional income, although paying for the diet would not actually be necessary. Whatever the case, a member of the Bundestag receives a high salary, which is supplemented by other grants and benefits. Although there are criticisms of the pay, the salary reflects the responsibilities and workload that come with being a member of the Bundestag. (mse)