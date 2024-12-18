Being a flight attendant is one of the most attractive professions for those looking for a job that combines adventure, travel and a different lifestyle. This job not only offers the possibility of tour the worldbut also a remuneration which, depending on the airline, can include salaries that go up to 28,000 euros net annually and additional benefits such as diets, bonuses, free flights or discounts. However, not all airlines in Spain offer the same salary conditions. Here we show you how much flight attendants earn on the main airlines that operate in the country according to ‘Airhostess’, a training center that offers Passenger Cabin Crew (TCP) courses, the official certificate that accredits you as a professional to be able to access to the profession.

Iberia and Iberia Express

Founded in 1927, Iberia isthe oldest airline in Spain and one of the most emblematic. Since 2011, it has been part of the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which also integrates other companies such as British Airways. Iberia Expressfor its part, is its subsidiary for short and medium haul flightscreated in 2012.

In Iberia, the base salary of a flight attendant ranges between 1,800 and 2,500 gross euros per monthwhich is equivalent to about 28,000 euros per year without including additional benefits such as allowances or commissions. In the case of Iberia Express, the annual salary is around 27,000 euros.

Ryanair

Ryanair, founded in 1984, is Europe’s best-known low-cost airline. Based in Dublin, its economic model has revolutionized the airline industry by offering reduced prices, although this is also reflected in the salaries of its employees.









Ryanair flight attendants have a maximum monthly salary of 1,500 euros grossa figure considerably lower than other companies. To this you can add variable benefits such as commissions and allowances.

Vueling and Volotea

Vueling Airlinesbased in Barcelona, ​​is another Spanish company that also belongs to the IAG group. Since its creation in 2004, it has positioned itself as the largest airline in Spain in terms of destinations and fleet size. On the other hand, Voloteafounded in 2012 by the creators of Vueling, is known as its ‘little sister’ and operates flights mainly in Europe.

At Vueling, the base salary of flight attendants ranges between 1,200 and 1,600 gross euros per monthwhich is equivalent to about 25,000 euros per year. At Volotea, the average annual salary is 23,000 eurosslightly lower than Vueling.

Air Europa

Air Europa, born in 1984 and based in Llucmajor (Balearic Islands), is the third largest airline in Spain. It also belongs to the IAG group, which makes it one of the most important companies in the Spanish airline sector.

Air Europa flight attendants receive an average annual salary of 26,000 eurosa figure that, although not the highest in the sector, is complemented by benefits such as allowances and overtime.

easyJet

easyJet, founded in 1995 and based in Jersey, is one of the largest airlines in Europe. Although it operates with a low-cost model, its salary conditions are competitive within this segment.

At easyJet, flight attendants get a average salary of 24,000 euros per yearcomplemented with diets and other incentives. However, many of its services, such as on-board food, are outsourced.

Canaryfly

Canaryfly is a small Canarian airline that operates flights between the islands since 2008. Although its scope is more limited, it plays a crucial role in the connectivity of the Canary Islands.

In this company, flight attendants have the lowest salary among the airlines analyzed, with an average salary of 22,000 euros gross per year.