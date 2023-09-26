With videoThe ECB increases interest rates, but as a saver you hardly notice this. How is it possible that banks only gradually increase their savings interest rates? And what is the best thing to do with your savings? Amanda Bulthuis from Geld.nl and financial planner Iris Brik answer these and other reader questions about savings in the video below.
