The Colombian team won its second Copa America championship in its third final in the history of the tournament. The ‘tricolor’ lost 1-0 to Argentina, who took advantage of an error to score the only goal of the game. In order to compete for the title, Colombia will pocket a good amount of money.

The final match was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where fans of both teams enjoyed an exciting game that was decided in extra time.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo competed for the second title of this competition after 23 years, when it was champion.

Colombia has been a Copa America finalist twice: in the 1970s when it was runner-up. In 1975 it reached the final against Peru, a team with which it lost a three-match series.

The other final was the unforgettable one in 2001. It was the only year in which we lifted the winner’s trophy. Colombia was the host of that tournament.

Despite the fact that the goal of winning the title was not achieved, the Colombian Football Federation will pocket 7 million dollars.

According to the prize table published by Conmebol, the organizer of the championship, the team that comes in second will receive the aforementioned sum.

In addition to that ‘loot’, Colombia has already earned two million dollars for participating in the tournament and for reaching the quarter-finals he is also guaranteed another two million dollars.

Miami Gardens (United States), 07/15/2024.- Colombia defender Johan Mojica (C) and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (R) fight for the ball during the first half during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 finals between Argentina and Colombia. and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, July 14, 2024. Also pictured is Colombia midfielder Jhon Arias (L). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER Photo:EFE Share

How much did Argentina earn?

Argentina, winner of the 2024 Copa America, will earn 16 million dollarsIn addition to this juicy prize, the ‘albiceleste’ managed to break the tie it had with Uruguay in titles in this tournament and obtained its 16th championship.

This is the prize table for the 2024 Copa América:

For participating: 2 million dollars

Quarterfinals: $2 million.

Fourth place: $4 million.

Third place: $5 million.

Runner-up: $7 million.

Champion: $16 million.

