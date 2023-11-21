The interpreter of ‘Monotonía’ had a long trial against the Spanish State, an entity that accused her of fraud between 2012 and 2014. The justice system assured that, in said period, the artist would have defrauded nearly 16 million dollars to the Public Treasury by not submitting the personal income tax (IRPF) and wealth tax (IP) settlements.

Shakira in Barcelona. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

How much money did her romance with Piqué ‘cost’ Shakira? This was revealed by his lawyer

After the agreement between Shakira and the Spanish Government, the artist preferred to remain silent. However, her lawyer did not hold anything back and revealed: “Shakira’s falling in love has cost her 120 million euros. “If she had fallen in love with Sergio Ramos (Spanish footballer), instead of Gerard Piqué, she would have cost him much less money,” he claimed.

According to the well-known media Europa Press, the lawyer attacked Gerard Piqué and the Catalan system: “The years in Barcelona have been very expensive for him. So much so that they fill their mouths with the equality of the Spanish. “If you are a resident of Catalonia, you can go to jail for a crime that is impossible to take you to in Madrid, having the same conduct, because there is no estate tax,” he assured.

Will Shakira go to prison for the Treasury case?

Shakira promised to pay 7.3 billion euros for the case of tax fraud in Spain, for which he avoided going to prison. According to his lawyer Pau Molins, they were certain of winning the trial: ““We could have won, but in this case Shakira’s will weighed more.”

Shakira and her lawyer due to the Treasury trial. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/Instagram

In a statement, Shakira admits: “I had two options: continue fighting until the end, mortgaging my peace of mind and that of my children, stop making songs, albums and tours, without being able to enjoy my career and the things I like, or make an agreement, close and leave this chapter behind. of my life looking forward”. Therefore, he preferred to pay the millionaire amount.