The figure represents the largest donation to the campaign since the US Vice President announced her candidacy for the presidential race last July.

Harris’ team indicated that between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, nearly 600,000 people donated to the Democratic candidate’s campaign, according to Sky News.

“While our fundraising program continues to demonstrate historic strength, this momentum cannot be taken for granted,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris’ campaign chair.

“We cannot underestimate the power of the Trump team and its aggressive fundraising and organizing efforts that are deliberately designed to sow division and doubt among Americans,” she added.

Former US President Trump said on Thursday that he would not participate in another election debate with his rival Harris before the November 5 elections.