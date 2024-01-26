One of the players who had the most options to leave America in this winter market was Álvaro Fidalgo. In fact, the player's intention was to return to Europe to be able to open a space with his team for the Euro Cup or the Olympic Games. However, his transfer is almost ruled out, since no one within the five major leagues has matched the price they demand in America, and the club that did so was rejected out of hand by the player, Zenit of Russia.
For those in the nest, a great market opportunity has escaped, since Zenit not only met Fidalgo's price of 10 million dollars, but also improved it by a lot, since they put 15 million dollars for the 'maguito'.
More news about the transfer market
The Russian club presented a formal offer for the transfer of Álvaro, which did not go further since the Spaniard does not like the idea of going to said football at all, since the idea is to take a step forward, not one back.
The waters have calmed down within the ranks of América. Two weeks ago, everything indicated that the team from the country's capital was destined to suffer a massive flight of talent due to the different offers they had received from Europe for several of the stars. by André Jardine. However, as time has passed and until today, these interests have calmed down, to such a degree that everything indicates that no one else will leave the squad, at least no one from the stellar eleven.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#money #América #lose #rejecting #Zenit39s #offer #Fidalgo
Leave a Reply