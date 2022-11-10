ONE MILLION 💰

🏆 Pachuca, could be made of about 42 million dollars, if they sell their figures.

🛫 The departure of players like Luis Chávez (6 MDD) Erick Sánchez (10 MDD) Kevin Álvarez (8 MDD) Romario Ibarra (6 MDD) and Victor Guzmán (8 MDD) could leave a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/2GgYzPwIrz

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 10, 2022