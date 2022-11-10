Guillermo Almada’s Pachuca closed a cycle of glory and took revenge for last semester where the team reached the final and could only see how Atlas was crowned two-time champion. Now in the whole of the Tuzos vacations have arrived for managers and staff, with the exception of the World Cup pieces, and in the following weeks they will talk about the future of the squad.
And it is that contrary to what one might think, the future is not the best for the Tuzos, because what they did on the field this 2022, has placed their great figures in the sights of several teams inside and outside of Mexico and being the team from Hidalgo an export team, dismantling the squad this winter market is not ruled out, which would leave the club with millionaire profits.
Tuzos could enter around 40 million dollars in case the sales of his best soccer players materialize. There are 5 pieces that are located in the crosshairs of other teams inside and outside of Mexico.
They are Erick Sánchez valued at 10 million dollars, Kevin Álvarez and Víctor Guzmán valued at 8 million dollars, and Luis Chávez and Romario Ibarra, both for sale for 6 million dollars.
