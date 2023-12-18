Depending on your travel intentions, it is recommended that you have sufficient resources to cover the expenses of your stay, an amount that varies depending on various factors such as the duration and purpose of the trip. However, If you want to enter the United States with US$10,000 or more moneyyou must declare it and thus avoid sanctions.

In accordance with the provisions of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Foreigners visiting the country can bring as much money as they want; However, there is an important restriction that must be taken into account when depositing more than US$10,000.

“You can bring in or take out of the country, even by mail, all the money you want.. However, if it is greater than US$10,000, you must declare it to CBP“, indicates the official site of the US agency. “Use the online currency declaration site Fincen 105 or ask a CBP official for the paper copy of the currency declaration form (FinCen 105),” recommends the institution and warns: “Penalties for non-compliance can be severe.” .

According to the official website of the Customs Office, which depends on the United States Department of Homeland Security, When they talk about money, it refers to “monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation.”foreign currency, traveler's checks in any form, postal orders and negotiable instruments or bearer investment securities.

The FinCEN Form 105 is available online. See also Ukraine, Kiev: "Here are the weapons we need to win war with Russia" Photo: fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov

How to declare to CBP if you are carrying US$10,000?



Travelers can declare to the United States government that they are carrying US$10,000 or more through the official FinCEN Form 105 website.Foreign Exchange and Monetary Instruments Report (CMIR) or at customs, informing an agent that you need the paper version of this document.

“This form is available for submission by travelers and currency carriers who upon entering or leaving or sending or receiving from/to the United States a total amount greater than US$10,000,” the site indicates. The declaration applies if the money belongs to the traveler or if he or she is transporting it for another person or even for a company.. “A professional currency transporter is any person who is engaged in the transportation of currency, other monetary instruments or commercial papers,” the site states.

When completing the declaration, the person must complete different fields. First, you will need to indicate whether you are a professional currency transporter or whether you are carrying the money in your personal capacity. Then, you will provide personal information, explain whether you are importing or exporting the currencies, indicate the monetary instruments to which you refer and, finally, review and sign the document.