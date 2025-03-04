03/03/2025



Updated 03/04/2025 at 03: 21h.





The salaries of the military in Spain will rise in this 2025. It is the form that the government has found to increase its defense expenditure and thus content their European Union and NATO partners.

The increase will specifically be 300 euros per month for Troop and sailor members and 200 euros for the rest and will affect one of the components charged by members of the Armed Forces. This is the general component of the specific complement, as stated in the draft of the Royal Decree written by the Ministry of Defense to which ABC has had access.

What is the salary of the members of the Armed Forces composed

The salary of the military in Spain is divided into several concepts. A base salary, trienniums, extraordinary payments and various supplements. These can be: destination complement, specific complement, employment complement, special dedication complement or complement for gratification of extraordinary services.

Like officials, the professional categories of the members of the Armed Forces are divided of group C2 al A1 depending on its range.









A1: Army General/Admiral General/General of the Air to Lieutenant/Navio Ensign

A2: from Ensign/Frigate Ensign to Sergeant

C1: from Cabo Mayor to Soldier/Marinero, with a permanent services ratio

C2: From Cabo First to Soldier/Marinero, with a temporary services relationship

According to the professional group to which the military belongs they have a predetermined base.

Soldier: 1,340 euros

Sailor: 1,340 euros

Cabo Mayor: 1,810 euros

Sergeant: 2,095 euros

Major NCO: 2,850 euros

Lieutenant: 2,750 euros

Colonel: 3,730 euros

Brigade General: 4,250 euros

General Lieutenant: 5,430 euros

How much does a soldier charge in Spain?

According to the amounts that corresponded to 2024, a soldier or sailor – which belongs to Group C2 – of the Armed Forces It charges 1,340 euros gross per monthaccording to the Observatory of Military Life, which would correspond to about 18,760 euros gross per year distributed in 14 pays without taking into account the retention of the IRPF or the social security contributions. These are middle salaries regardless of complements or seniority.

As for the specific complement, this consists of the general component and the unique component. The general component is perceived depending on the employment that is following a hierarchical order within each category.

It is in that part of the specific complement where the military will notice the difference. In the case of a soldier or sailor, it will become 382.48 euros per month.

According to Royal Decree 1314/2005, of November 4, which approves the regulation of remuneration of the armed forces, the employment complement of a soldier or sailor in Spain is 331.04 euros. It is estimated that every triennium It has a value of 21.04 euros.