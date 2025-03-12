03/12/2025



He plane It is one of the most used means of transport in the world since it allows you to quickly travel to many places even though they are in even remote places.

It is also the safest means. It is thanks to the engineering that designs the devices, but also thanks to the training that all crew members receive. Undoubtedly, the pilots have a very prominent role since they elaborate the flight plan, supervise that everything is in order and know all the protocols precisely. Everything that happens in the aircraft is the responsibility of the commander.

As in any job, pilots also have levels and their salaries are consistent with their experience and flight hours. The Pilot School One Air has published a small guide with remuneration that these professionals receive.

There are professional levels

In addition, the school indicates that “in the worst case” a newcomer pilot charges 22,000 euros per year, a salary that increases as the experience does. Keep in mind that these Junior profiles are not placed as maximums responsible for a plane.









In aviation there are employment scales. A first officer has less than 500 hours of accumulated flight, a first senior officer has more than 500 hours, while a commander usually has more than 3,000. In some companies the nomenclature varies slightly.

The salaries of the pilots in the different airlines

According to One Aira first officer of Iberia It charges from about 35,000 euros a year, while commanders can reach 100,000 and even some almost 200,000 according to the conditions. The Iberia agreement is extended until 2027 and the base salaries and premiums can be consulted In the BOE. In the case of Iberia Express, a first 1C level pilot can have an annual base salary to 14 of 110,000 euros as indicated by the 2024 agreement.

In the case of low -cost airline Ryanairthe salary of the newly arrived pilots and with less experience ‘can have a base salary of 29,000 euros to which it would be necessary to add extras and 100,000 for the commanders, according to the Aviation School. The Ryanair agreement can also be consulted in the following link.

From Ryanair they report that the approximate salary of commanders is from 148,000 euroswhile accessing like ‘Second Officer’ and with up to 500 hours of flight (less than 6 months), the salary is from 53,000 euros. Finally, they add that accessing as ‘First Offer’the salary is from 82,000 euros.

In the case of Air Europathe One Air School specifies that the pilots with less experience start from about 36,000 euros. This portal indicates that the salaries of the commanders “oscillate 70,000 euros”, although the agreement – with validity until December 31, 2025 – indicates that a first N1AP1 level pilot Cobra 96,578.76 euros a year and a second N1AP2 level pilot 73,794.04 euros per year. They are 2023 figures, which have revalued 3% According to the text.

In the case of VuelingOne Air, says in his article that the commanders charge between 80,000 and 140,000 euros a year.

Iberia: From 35,000 euros for pilots with less experience to 190,000 euros for more experience commanders

Ryanair: From 29,000 euros more extra for pilots with less experience to 100,000 euros or more for those who have more experience (according to Ryanair, the commanders’ salary is 148,000 euros and that of a ‘Second Officer’ of 53,000 euros)

Aerouropa: from 36,000 euros for pilots with less experience to 70,000 for those who accumulate the most experience

Vueling: up to 60,000 euros for early officers up to 140,000 euros for comaders

Emirates: From 140,000 euros for early officers to more than 190,000 for commanders

Qatar Airways: From 78,000 for the least experienced to 150,000 for commanders

American Airlines: salaries base between $ 100,000 and $ 120,000 and more than $ 350,000 for the most experienced

Lufthansa: from 100,000 euros for the least experienced to 225,000 euros for commanders with more hours and experience

It is an approach according to the company, without going into details about the accessories or compensation that can be received as well as modifications to the agreements.