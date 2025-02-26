When one is sometimes ill, if the ailment is not too serious, he looks for attention in the closest pharmacy. Both health and auxiliaries are familiar with these situations and recommend drugs that can be dispense without medical recipe.

In the case of Pharmacy Assistantsthe Community of Madrid, defines them as the professionals who collaborate with pharmacists both performing general tasks and stock management, cash or administrative tasks.

In this way, among its functions is to serve customers, dispense medicines, carry out stock control, make orders and administrative tasks, among many other functions.

To be able to exercise this profession, although there are various courses, the ideal is to perform at least a professional training professional training that also also have a theoretical-practical approach.









Also, in order to study this FP, it is recommended to have interest in science and health, in addition to other social skills that a person who works for the public needs.

How much a pharmacy assistant charges

Once the functions and studies necessary to be a pharmacy assistant, the big question is how much these professionals are integrated into the Spanish health system are known.

Most of them are governed by the Collective Agreement OF PHARMACY OFFICES 2022-2024. Although this document ended its validity last year, until the signing of a new one, the limits established by 2024 will continue to continue while the negotiations continue, according to ‘Carbonellfarma’.

According to this agreementa pharmacy assistant charges a base salary of 1317.42 euros per month in 14 paymentswhich implies an annual gross salary of 18,443.88. In addition, there are other factors and accessories stipulated in the agreement:

Base salary (14 payments): 1317.42 per month

NIGHT PLUS PER HOUR: 1.62 euros

Extra working diurnal hour: 18.19 euros

Extra festive diurnal hour: 22.76 euros

Extra night night working time: 22.76 euros

Extra Festive Nocturnal Time: 25.04 euros

Total Complementary working hour: 11.87 euros

Total festive complementary time: 15.89 euros

Diurnal Complement Labor Rural Guard: 11.32 euros

Festive Rural Guard Diurnal Complement: 12.93

According to ‘Carbonell Farma’ for this 2025 a new rise in the base salary of 2% can be expected since GDP has grown more than that percentage in Spain, Lor that would leave the monthly salary at 14 pays at 1,343.77 euros.

On the other hand, this agreement defines the pharmacy assistants as who “after having performed for four years the functions of the assistant, collaborates in the preparation of master formulas, performs all the work concerning the general office of formulas and pharmaceutical specialties, Prepare orders, classify and record documents and carry out administrative procedures for the liquidation of social security recipes ».