The Spanish Health It is made up of many professionals. Although often the most visible faces of our health system are doctors and nurses, another of the fundamental pieces, and sometimes invisible, are the Nursing Auxiliary or TCAE.

It is up to them that patients receive food, hygiene, sheet change, keep the health material clean or prepare the necessary material for priests. In short, a multitude of the tasks without which it would be impossible for a hospital to work correctly and without which patients would be neglected.

Nursing assistants, if they work in a public hospital, charge salaries according to the salary tables of the officials.

How much a nursing assistant charges

These professionals are framed within subgroup A2, so your base salary is determined by this level. According to the 2024 official personnel remuneration document of the Ministry of Finance, a TCAE has a base salary of 8,603.76 in twelve payments.









To this we should add 710.44 euros for each of the You pay extra Summer and Christmas. Both amounts make a total of 10,024.64 euros of base.

Likewise, the salary of a nursing assistant also depends on the level of the professional and the functions he assumes. In addition, a TCAE has In its salary other accessories such as antiquity and destination complement. In the case of this subgroup, 21.24 euros would be charged for each accrued triennium.

In the case of destination accessories there may be large differences depending on the community where the service is provided. With all this, it is estimated that a nursing assistant can charge between 1.400 and 1,600 euros gross per month.

One of the demands of this group of professionals is that its professional category from C2 to C1 is reached, which could be an increase of about 300 euros, although the soil could also depend on the autonomous communities depending on the part of the complement of the complement of destination.

The salary of a nursing assistant in a private center

On the other hand, according to CEAC, professionals who have these functions in private centers such as residences can charge 1,304 euros gross per month.

In the case of Madrid, the Collective Agreement of Private Health 2023-2026 establishes a Salary of 1271.85 euros in 2025although in this case the accessories are not like those of public health and depends more on guards and nocturnities.

According to the 2024 Randstad salary trends report, the salaries of this profession are around 20,000 euros.