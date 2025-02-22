«They hold on the economic and buoyant situation they have. Are you going to peder or try to lose 300,000 euros For going out in the photo, for a strike or to say unemployment football ». Eduardo Iturralde González, a media referee who led First Division matches from 1995 to 2012, shared his particular vision on the crisis that crosses the Spanish arbitration.

The constants have not ceased for a long time pressures from all sides to the arbitration collectiveso the Technical Referee Committee (CTA) might think of a strike. The most critical comments have been led by Real Madrid, even signing an official document to claim decision, being the most recent episode to go to resort the red card to Jude Bellingham in Pamplona against Osasuna.

That game was beaten by the Andalusian José Luis Munuera Monterowhich lived in this last week one of the situations that the environment has crowd the most, due to a possible conflict of interest in its private businesses.

They are constantly in the eye of the hurricane, and that makes one wonder if your work is really paid. The Athletic recently revealed how the remuneration of the arbitration collective in LaLiga and the Premier League works.









This is the salary of LaLiga referees

The salary of the first level referees, such as those that arbitrate in LaLiga, depends on the competition that is who hires them, despite the fact that they are part of the Spanish Football Federation. In the first division the referees charge a Fixed salary of 145,000 euros And they receive An extra of 4,900 euros per game -2,450 euros in the event that they are arbitrators of var-.

Apart from this income, members also receive a total of 25,570 euros for image rightsrelated to the use of advertising in its uniforms. Taking into account that about 20 games per year and 10 of VAR, the annual salary – like Iturralde at the beginning of the text – can range between 250,000 euros and 300,000 euros gross.

Base salary: 12,500 euros

Main Party Referee: 4,900

Assistants: 2,450

VAR: 2,450 room

Meal and displacement diets

According to sources consulted by ‘relief’ last year, all First Division referees have A salary that ranges 11,500 euros as a base salary, Piten or not. Explain this same medium as in the case of attendees the figure is reduced by half.

In the Copa del Rey the same is charged and In the Champions The gain per game for the collegiate goes from 2,900 to 9,680 eurosdepending on your experience.

In Second Division the amounts are also notable. According to information from the newspaper Marca, the members have in this category with a monthly salary of 6,400 euros and 1,820 euros for each directed match, with an average of 20 meetings their salary would arrive or exceed 100,000 euros per year.

LaLiga is the competition with the highest salaries, above the Premier League, something that attracts attention because the English League is a competition that is very ahead, as money refers.

Spanish referees almost bend the English

Premier’s referees receive 8,500 euros per month and 2,200 euros per party. They would be 976 euros if they are var. In England the scale for the remuneration of the referees varies Between 85,350 euros, 122,750 euros and 171,700 eurosdepending on his experience and rank, points the Athletic.

The report reveals that the referees of the Mls They earn a salary similar to that of the main European leagues. The referees of the A series From Italy they are the following best paid, ahead of the Bundesliga from Germany and the Ligue 1 of France, which occupies the last position of the major European leagues.

In Italy the salary is linked to the number of parties and image rights, so it varies from 45,000 to 80,000 euros per year – Figures ranging from 3,700 to 6,600 per month. For each match, the Italian League members charge 3,400 euros and those of the VAR 1,500 room.

Spain | Gains per game: 4,900

Germany | Gains per party: 3,600 euros

Italy | Gains per party: 3,400 euros

France | Gains per party: 2,900 euros

England | Gains per party: 2,200 euros

In Germany the monthly salary ranges from 2,500, 4,000 and 6,000 euros. For each party, the collegiate of the Bundesliga wins 3,600compared to the 1,100 won by the VAR.

The last of the Five major leagues of the old continent are the French. In the French Ligue 1 they have a monthly salary that reaches 6,000 euros, plus 2,900 for each match -900 in the case of the VAR-.