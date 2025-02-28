The salaries of the professions is something that has always generated an enormous interest. Everyone wants to know the salary of a politicala policeman or a firefighter. There are people who simply want to find out this information for mere curiosity. Others, on the other hand, consider that it is a important factor When deciding whether to focus your future work in that direction or not.

One of the work that matters most is that of doctors. And it is one of the most sacrificed professions that exist. Everyone who decides to start this race must be aware that he will have to spend a lot of time and make personal sacrifices. In addition, those who exercise medicine have a Huge responsibility for societysince people’s life depends on them. To all this we must add the complicated working conditions, with long days, under pressure and with a great emotional load.

What is clear is that to be a good doctor you have to have a vocation. However, this does not mean that salary It is not a relevant factor.

Within the specialties, Family and community medicine It is one of the hardest. In fact, the record of places without awarding in MIR 2024 has been beaten. From the sector themselves indicate that this situation is due to the “Precarious working conditions” and other factors such as “excessive workload, lack of recognition and absence of incentives.”









But these are not the only reasons that back hundreds of doctors every year. The remuneration of Family doctors is Much less than that of other companions such as surgeons, dermatologists or traumatologists.

The Minister of Health, Mónica Garcíahe has recently declared in a radio 4 interview that “doctors in Spain are not poorly paid.” “They charge on average as a minister”has assured politics.

How much money a GP in Spain in 2025

There are several factors that determine a doctor’s salary such as specialtythe Autonomous Community wave antique. Therefore, it is normal to find Differences between one and the other.

A Survey conducted by Talent.com reveals that Average salary of a head doctor is approximately 2,917 euros per monththat is, 35,000 euros gross per year.

On the other hand, the ‘Comparative study of the remuneration of primary care doctors in Spain in 2019 and differences since 2009’ prepared by him Granada Medical Syndiature details the average salary of these professionals by region. In this year, salaries ranged from 35,033 euros gross per year to 63,874 euros gross per year.

Andalusia : between 2,004 euros monthly and 3,491 euros net monthly.

Aragon : between 2,529 euros monthly and 3,489 euros net monthly.

Asturias : between 2,040 euros monthly and 2,970 euros net monthly.

Balearics : Between 2,662 euros monthly and 3,587 euros net monthly.

Canary Islands : between 2,571 euros monthly and 3,343 euros net monthly.

Cantabria : between 2,571 euros per month and 3,520 euros per month.

Castilla y León : between 2,555 euros monthly and 3,411 euros net monthly.

Castilla-La Mancha : between 2,510 euros monthly and 3,452 euros net monthly.

Catalonia : between 2,072 euros monthly and 3,262 euros net monthly.

Valencian Community : Between 2,395 euros monthly and 3,514 euros monthly.

Ceuta/Melilla : between 3,226 euros monthly and 5,575 euros monthly.

Estremadura : between 2,654 euros monthly and 3,459 euros net monthly.

Galicia : Between 2,115 euros monthly and 3,558 net euros per month.

Madrid : Between 2,511 euros monthly and 3,508 euros monthly.

Murcia : between 3,095 euros monthly and 3,854 euros net monthly.

Navarre : between 2,016 euros monthly and 3,522 euros net monthly.

the Basque Country : between 2,834 euros monthly and 3,849 euros net monthly.

Rioja: between 2,693 euros monthly and 3,494 euros net monthly.

It should be remembered that these amounts must be added guards, noctunities and other variables.