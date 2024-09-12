The Ferragnez no longer exist and apparently not even the prospect of seeing Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on the same side. In her divorce petition, Chiara Ferragni asked her ex-husband for 20 thousand a month, but he decided to respond to the influencer with a very different proposal.

Here’s what happened in the last few hours.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: divorce is getting closer

The golden days are over when Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they appeared hand in hand, eager to give their audience some funny gags. The two now represent day and night and it seems that no truce may be part of their perspectives.

A few hours ago the two met together with their lawyers to agree on the first agreements following their separationThe atmosphere was really very tense and in the end the aim of the meeting was to discuss the maintenance of children and their well-being.

According to what is circulating on the web, Chiara Ferragni she allegedly refused any kind of maintenance from her ex-husband, asking him only to pay the private school of the children and contribute to the medical expenses. Second Fabrizio Corona However, things would have gone differently.

The truth about Chiara and Federico’s situation

Apparently there is a new one version about the requests for Chiara Ferragni who, according to Fabrizio Corona, would have asked her husband for maintenance of around 20 thousand euros per month. Needless to say, the rapper has rejected immediately this figure, as the ex-wife is a independent woman while he will take care exclusively of the children.

Federico’s lawyers then proposed a payment of between 5 and 6 thousand euros which she promptly rejected. However, it all ended with a embarrassment for the influencer, who uttered a sentence that could somehow give her the lie.

The woman has always declared that she had several million euros in the bank and therefore all this could have led the ex-husband’s lawyers to to fail such an excessive request towards him. It certainly cannot be said that Fedez does not provide for the well-being of his children, as he has always taken care of paying what is due within the established terms. What will happen now between the two?