It could have been a parody of Crozza and instead the outburst broadcast by Striscia La Notizia on Andrea Giambruno – friendly fire so to speak – was just Giambruno’s parody of himself. The satirical news program showed an off-air broadcast of the program hosted by the Mediaset journalist in prime time Diary of the Day, on Rete4. In the extract, the partner of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni complains about the criticism received for his “quiff” which “will grow with the ratings”, he had already said in an interview with the weekly Who. «But they don’t bother me with the quiff, I’m 42 years old and I have hair, in here they’re all bald, but they don’t bother my assholes, here there are people who curse on the air, they go to me looking at your hair”, can be heard in the clip.

Then in a second moment, between one break and another from the live broadcast, the host approaches the journalist in the studio and states: «The only opinion that matters to me is that of Viviana, but the beauty of this estoril blue», says Giambruno referring to the color of his colleague’s shirt. “A cultured woman like you should know that her name is estoril blue, she is not China blue, she doesn’t suit you, you are of a higher level.” And then: «Better today? Are you in a good mood? I was sad to see you a little… If a very intelligent woman, but why she didn’t know you before, it’s incredible », he concludes.

The clip also makes you laugh, after all the watchword of Antonio Ricci’s program is lightness. Who hasn’t seen in the journalist’s movements and sour faire that unmistakable touch of the legendary Enzo of a “Sacco Bello”? The friendly Roman villager played by Carlo Verdone who on the asphalt of the Roman heat tries to organize an unlikely Ferragosto in Krakow. How to forget it.

And so the Rete4 studio magically transforms into the streets of Rome’s industrial district, Ostiense. Jokes, giggles, movements and a friendly attitude. Giambruno is the good friend, the one who acts like an alpha male because he knows how to talk to women, but who ultimately worries about his colleague’s mood (“Better today? Are you in a good mood? I was sorry to see you a bit”) . Who doesn’t feel like justifying Giambruno? After all, who among us has never met a colleague like this at work? And then, let’s face it, it’s an outlier. The journalist is treacherously filmed while he deceives the downtime of the program with a quip about his quiff and a brief exchange with his colleague. After all, what is his fault? Being the Prime Minister’s companion?

Yes, okay, the role will certainly have an impact. But Giambruno “does not take orders from Meloni”, as he himself declared. And he doesn’t seem to have taken it seriously. On the other hand, already on air he had no scruple in expressing some considerations on the role of women and migrants (“If you don’t get drunk, you avoid the wolf”; “transhumance of migrants”). So why pretend? Is it a question of opportunity? Of appearance?

In short, it is the press that wants to read us evil. It is the detractors, or rather, the detractors, who necessarily want to criticize these burlesque attitudes. We don’t even know if my colleague Guglielmi appreciated the subtle irony. And it’s not our job to be indignant. Oh yeah?

Andrea Giambruno indulges in attitudes that would seem to have very little to do with a television studio. He sips a drink, gesticulates and moves from one part of the studio to the other in a mocking manner. She just ignores him, she calmly plays along to keep him happy and please him, but she doesn’t seem so enthusiastic. In short, the point is that this is about opportunity. The game makes you laugh because it is a man who makes the jokes and moves. Thinking of a woman who expresses and addresses herself in that way in the workplace would certainly annoy everyone. We therefore move on the usual and very thin line of phallocracy. On the border of what is universally accepted because it is “harmless” and hilarious because it was made by a man.

The problem is not that the person in question is the prime minister’s partner. The weight of this widespread custom, a legacy of a now unbearable past, does not change. The problem is having to keep sighing, rolling your eyes, shrugging your shoulders, while the others laugh blissfully. And we women know this well.

