The Mexican peso has been crowned again this week. Given the uncertainty in the discussion of the debt ceiling in the United States, the Latin American currency appreciated to 17.42 units per dollar, its best level since May 2016. By breaking this new barrier, the peso heads the list of emerging currencies with the best performance so far this year, an inertia that began in mid-2022. Although after reaching this new floor it depreciated slightly to 17.75 units per dollar, the forecasts are still favorable for the currency, which devalued as much as 25 pesos for each US currency in 2020. The main question to answer is how much longer the parity in favor of the peso will be maintained. The signals for a more accurate approximation, analysts agree, are to be found on the other side of the border: in the decisions of monetary policy and economic performance in the US.

The forecasts of the financial quarters still contemplate a weakened dollar given the uncertainty in the discussion about its debt ceiling, as well as the signals from the Federal Reserve that it will stop the rise in its interest rates, in a range of 5% to 5.25%. Despite the fact that the stoppage in the rate rise was materialized, the differential with the rate of Mexico —located at 11.25%— will continue to be wide, a gap that will play in favor of the Latin American country. In addition to the restrictive policy of Banco de México, other factors that have contributed to this good run in parity have been the flow of dollars that arrive in the country through exports, foreign direct investment and remittances —the country received an unprecedented figure in 2022: more than 58,000 million dollars—, as well as healthy public finances, without an alarming level of debt and political stability compared to other emerging countries.

“Yes, it was surprising that the peso was below 18 pesos per dollar because it went against all odds,” admits Gabriela Siller, director of Analysis at Banco Base. The specialist attributes the appreciation of the Mexican peso to the increase in the flow of dollars arriving from abroad via exports, remittances and foreign investment, as well as to the international preference of investors for taking pesos as a means of investment: “This occurs when there is no fear and then they leave the dollars and take other assets with a better performance perspective. The peso is the most liquid currency in all of Latin America, there are no opening or exit hours and this gives investors the security that they can leave or enter whenever they want ”, she details.

Siller even affirms that there is still room for further appreciation, towards levels of 17.20 pesos per dollar. However, he warns that a floor beyond this exchange rate would be very unlikely due to a probable recession in the United States, a scenario that would slow down the flows of exports and remittances to Mexican territory and would boost risk aversion that is not now permeates among investors.

For now, the strength of the peso has once again brought to the debate table the convenience or not of the call superweight. On the side of the positive factors, it stands out that a strong local currency helps to lower the prices of imported items and thus to contain inflation. “What is best for any country is to benefit the consumer and then if you are importing cheaper and you are helping inflation there could be a positive bias. As we import a lot to produce locally, it helps you to improve prices. In addition, in any doubt, when converting the external debt into pesos it is cheaper, in that sense, it has also helped the public sector a little”, asserts James Salazar, deputy director of economic analysis at CIBanco.

César Salazar, a researcher at UNAM’s Economic Research Institute, points out that a relatively appreciated exchange rate is better for the Mexican economy. “Regularly, the stages of economic expansion in Mexico have coincided with stages of exchange rate appreciation, it is not something negative, in principle, but in truth, an appreciation of how it is in which we are breaking more and more floors, could generate at some point competitiveness problems. A strong appreciation makes us less competitive abroad and that can affect the wages of workers, ”he settles.

However, the exchange rate at these levels also implies a balance of losers. Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA Mexico, explains that the price of the peso is reaching these levels can mean a headwind for sectors such as exporters, tourism and people who receive remittances. Along the same lines, José Abugaber, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin) recently warned that industries such as textiles, footwear and electronics will be harmed by increasing export costs, a factor that also limits competitiveness from the country. “These are industries that have to go to sell and promote and if I return with a client to raise prices, they will leave us and go to China,” said the businessman.

At BBVA México, the forecast indicates that the currency will close between 18 and 18.5 pesos, while Banco Base forecasts outline an exchange rate of 18.10 units per dollar by the end of 2023.

The outlook for the Mexican currency is still encouraging. Even with the slight depreciation of the peso that is anticipated towards the last semester of this year, specialists agree that the currency will still maintain a level of strength against the dollar in 2023, below 19 units, a good level if compared with the prices of three years ago when a dollar came to be exchanged at a maximum of 25 pesos.

