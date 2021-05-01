ofVeronika Silberg shut down

Leaving the mask at home while walking: This wish could soon come true for those who have been vaccinated. Israel and the US are showing the way – but is it rushed?

They are piled up in mountains in German apartments – hanging ready to hand next to the entrance door or dangling from the wrist: FFP2 masks have become an integral part of our everyday lives. But habit or not: the longing to finally leave the house with a free mouth and a bare nose is great and seems to be more and more within reach with increasing vaccination numbers. How realistic is an early easing?

Israel and the USA have already partially overturned the mask requirement. That sounds tempting at first – but only applies to people with a full coronavirus vaccination and is explicitly limited to outdoor spaces. The new guidelines of the American health authorities still require the wearing of mouth-and-nose protection indoors or in large crowds. Vaccinated people can now leave the mask at home at small meetings outdoors or in the outdoor area of ​​a restaurant.

More and more vaccinations in Germany: will we soon be able to do without the mask requirement?

How does it look in Germany? In the winter of last year, Christian Drosten announced that the mask requirement will probably remain with us for the entire year 2021. Is he right? Finally, the vaccinations are moving forward: On Wednesday, a new record was reported with 1.1 million vaccinations in one day and, according to the RKI, significantly more vaccinations were carried out on Thursday than in the previous week.

During his visit to a vaccination center in Hamburg, Health Minister Jens Spahn was optimistic. Spahn emphasized that masks still have to be worn by vaccinated persons for a transitional phase. You have to accept these restrictions in solidarity with everyone else: “Wearing masks is annoying, but we’re not talking about years, but weeks and months.”

Caution despite corona vaccination: What are the advantages of a mask for vaccinated people?

After all, even a vaccination does not offer one hundred percent protection. In addition, further research must be carried out to determine whether people who have been vaccinated can no longer transmit the pathogen. Caution is therefore also required for vaccinated people in order to avoid infecting others.

“We still need masks until we have carried out around 55 percent of the complete vaccinations. Then we will be able to loosen it up outside, ”he predicts Internist and vaccination doctor Dr. Thomas Aßmann in an interview with the picture. We are currently between seven and eight percent with full vaccinations against the coronavirus, the USA is now almost thirty.

The doctor gives a prognosis: When is a relaxation of the mask requirement realistic?

Nevertheless, under certain circumstances, Aßmann hopes that things can go quickly: “If all vaccine manufacturers deliver at least approximately their delivery quantities as announced, all doses kept in stock are vaccinated and family and company doctors are even more involved in the vaccination campaign, we can Be where the US is at the beginning of June at the latest Because at the moment the vaccination rate for the first vaccination is almost 25 percent. “

For indoor spaces, however, according to the physician’s calculations, we would need herd immunity, i.e. 70 percent vaccinated. That could take a few more months. So it is likely that our masks will never stay at home for the rest of the year either. Apart from that, Aßmann advises to use the mask from time to time even after the pandemic – Corona has finally shown how extremely successful this protective measure was. For example, if you have a cold, you can protect other people from being infected. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA