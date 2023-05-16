Your order for the Purosangue sent to Ferrari, but you are not satisfied with the way you configured it? Don’t worry, the Polish tuner Carlex Design gives your Purosangue a different look and interior. Although we have the impression that this party is trying to argue with Ferrari.

Carlex refers to the four-seat Ferrari as “the highly anticipated Ferrari Purosangue SUV.” Remember, it’s not an SUV, it’s a Ferrari Utility Vehicle. At least, that’s what the Italian brand claims. Anyway, the tuner gives the Purosangue giant 23-inch wheels and a combination of silver and green for the paint. They will not like that color combination in Maranello either.

Inside, the green and silver continues casually in the perforated leather, Alcantara on the dashboard and stitching in the seats and door panels. Unfortunately, Carlex Design only does the design. The company therefore stays away from the 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 725 hp and 716 Nm, which is enough for a 0-100 time of 3.3 seconds. That should also be enough.

Price of tuning the Ferrari Purosangue

The changes to the Purosangue don’t come cheap. The exterior that is painted by hand costs 16,500 euros. You pay 36,000 euros for the special interior. The 23-inch rims together cost 12,000 euros. Are you going for the whole package? Then you are 61,500 euros poorer. The real question is: how much less will your Ferrari be worth if you invest more than 60,000 euros?