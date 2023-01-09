YE Monday, January 9, 2023, 10:52 p.m.



Buying a car can almost never be considered a good investment, at least as far as economy is concerned: it is practically impossible that, if you ever decide to sell, you will get more money than what you paid for it, according to Bipi.

And it is that the devaluation of a car is inevitable. Automatically at the time we take the car out of the dealership,

loses 10% of its value. The devaluation, therefore, begins at the very moment in which its four wheels step on the asphalt.

However, over time and with daily use, that feeling ends up diluting and we give less importance to those small details.

To this we must add that, by the end of its first year, the car will foreseeably have lost

another 10% additional for its use. And, in some models, even more: the less attractive a brand is, the more value the vehicle will lose.

This ultimately translates into wear and a series of risks for the most popular cars, which have an advantage in this regard and have a better chance of maintaining their price.

But you have to be careful as this value is changeable. What is now considered popular can change in less than a year.