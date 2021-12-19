Tom holland He has become one of the most popular actors in the world since he was chosen by Marvel to play Spider-Man in a new saga. Now, with the premiere of No Road Home, the young Brit is perhaps in the prime of his career, as the film is a worldwide blockbuster.

Give life to Peter parker It has earned him a radical change in his economic situation since 2017. And despite his short acting career, Holland has become one of the best paid in the business, since in 2020 he achieved profits of almost 58 million dollars, according to the Play With Money portal.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Tom Holland reveals how he wants his character to be remembered

How much is Tom Holland’s fortune?

Tom Holland’s heritage has grown exponentially in recent years following his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But his salary for giving life to Peter parker It is not the only income, so the 58 million received in 2020 has almost quadrupled to date.

Tom Holland made his first appearance as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. Photo: Marvel Studios

Consequently, adding what he receives for each film he plays, plus the advertising spots he stars in and his upcoming professional projects, the UK-born amasses a fortune of approximately $ 185 million, according to Play With Money.

Tom Holland is moved and cries for the reception of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Before it hits screens around the world, Spider-Man: No way home had its avant premiere last Monday, December 13, held in Los Angeles. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and the other protagonists of the film paraded down the red carpet unleashing madness in the thousands of fans who attended the event.

So much was the hubbub of the moment, that the actor who gives life to Peter Parker was caught crying and thanking the audience. This is just a sample of the popularity gained by the third installment of Spider-Man that is on the screens these days.