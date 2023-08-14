The name of Estanis Mogollon He will be embodied in the history of Peruvian music for having composed musical hits that are still valid to this day. Who hasn’t enjoyed the songs ‘Motor and motive’, ‘Te vas’, ‘El embrujo’ or ‘Que levante la mano’? While many know the lyrics to these songs, few know who the author behind the lyrics is. In this note, we will tell you more about this singer-songwriter from Máncora, Piura, and how much the million-dollar amount he receives annually for his songs that are performed by orchestras such as Grupo 5 or Armonía 10.

How was the story of overcoming Estanis Mogollón?

He did not discover his talent and passion for composition until he was 30 years old. He worked as a civil construction assistant, a watchman, and also had to struggle with alcohol problems. Despite all this, Estanis Mogollón managed to get ahead and is now president of the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (Apdayc), has more than 700 compositions in his archive and has worked with the most important cumbia groups in the country.

One of his first big opportunities was with the song ‘I threw you into oblivion’. Despite not receiving a good salary, she managed to start making a name for herself. “When Tony (Rosado) hit, the Quiroga brothers from Agua Marina called me and they hit several of my songs, also Armonía 10, Kaliente from Iquitos. He made a mark with Estanis Mogollón. I lacked time to make songs, ”he told Correo in 2018.

In an interview with ‘La banda del chino’, the singer-songwriter revealed what his first musical job was like. “I brought the song already structured, they liked it,” he said. He then revealed that they paid him with a ‘cevichito de conchas negras, your pair of chelitas and your return ticket.’ Likewise, he recalled when he was “hit” by Walther Lozada, but later they managed to work together. “When he sees me, he says: ‘Ah, you are Estanis Mogollón! What was the topic you were going to give me that time? I crywhich Tony Rosado recorded'”, mentioned.

What are the most successful songs by Estanis Mogollón?

He has composed more than 700 songs and several of them have transcended into Peruvian cumbia. “In Apdayc, I have 250 songs registered, of which 150 have been popular upwards. In 2007, a ranking of the most listened to music in Peru was made and, out of 30 songs, 10 were mine. And the first 3 were mine: ‘El embrujo’, ‘Motor y motivo’ and ‘You go, you go’”, Estanis told Correo. He knows some of them below.

‘Raise your hand’

‘You go’

‘Motor and motive’

‘Love is like that’

‘Death of love’

‘How do I do without you’

‘Goodbye Love’

‘The spell’

‘Who heals?’

‘Until 6 in the morning I hesitate’

‘I forgot you’.

How much does Estanis Mogollón bill annually?

As a result of his efforts, Estanis Mogollón now receives a juicy annual figure from royalties. According to information from the director of the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (Apdayc), in 2020, receives close to S/1 million a year.

Estanis Mogollón is the creator of the hits of Grupo 5 and Armonía 10. Photo: composition LR/broadcast

Along the same lines, another of the composers who are following his path is Juan Carlos Fernández, the mastermind behind the musical part of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, as he claims to have raised more than S/1 million, as he mentioned in an interview with Carlos Orozco in 2020.

How much did they pay Estanis Mogollón for his first composition?

In an interview with a reporter from the program ‘La banda del Chino’, Estanis Mogollon he recalled his beginnings in music and recalled how he was paid to sell his first composition entitled ‘Without your love’.

What is Estanis Mogollón’s favorite composition?

The composer Estanis Mogollón revealed that his favorite composition surpasses international hits such as ‘Motor y motivo’ by Grupo 5. For him, his greatest achievement is Agua Marina and it is entitled ‘Soportaré’.

“I like it more than ‘Motor y motivo’, because of the lyrics and music that I put on it. It was more of a romantic poem. Every time I hear it I get emotional. Talk about what good love means for the human being. That composition found me in another dimension,” she told Trome.

What were the other works of Estanis Mogollón?

The music producer said that for a time he left music to dedicate himself to other jobs, since his income was insufficient. In an interview with a local media outlet, he revealed that he was a bricklayer’s assistant.

“He was the one who prepared the mix, loaded the sand, the cement,” he said. “Then I sold tamales. He was vigilant. Time passed and he thought again: ‘What will become of my life?'” He added.

