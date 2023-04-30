Mexico.-The Spanish singer Rosalía It has become one of the most successful in the world. and at 30 years of age she can proudly boast of her triumphs.

Rosalía is admired, loved and also followed on social networks mainly by young people who enjoy her music and the fruit of her work He has managed to amass an incredible fortune.

According to The Sun, this beautiful young singer of hits like ‘Motomami’ and ‘Cultura’, Rosalía had in May 2022 a fortune of approximately 54 million dollars (more than 209 million pesos), although from that moment a growth of 110% was expected in the next two years, exceeding 100 million by 2024.

Also in various news portals it is highlighted that Rosalía is one of the singers who now earns the most for each concert, since she would be receiving the equivalent of just over 21 million pesos for each of them.

Rosalía is constantly reaping success, as she has won several Grammy awards, she also achieves very good income from advertising campaigns, since she has worked for brands such as Coca-Cola, Cupra and the ‘Motomami’ logo that she placed on the Barcelona shirt for the match against Real Madrid.

Special mention deserves Spotify, where thanks to millions of reproductions of his songs, he has reached the record of 40 million average listeners, which would translate into annual revenues of 1.5 million dollars (58 million pesos).

Rosalía, who performed last Friday, April 28 at the Zócalo in CDMX before thousands of fans, accumulates on YouTube, where she accumulates more than 10 million subscribers, on TikTok 30 million and on Instagram 25 million followers.