This week it was made public that Shelley Duvall died, actress who we remember for her performance in several Hollywood films, including ‘The Shining’, which marked several generations.

Shelley Duvallwhose most famous role in her career was that of Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson’s axe-wielding maniac in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation of “The Shining,” died on July 11 at the age of 75.

Shelley Duvall worked for almost 55 years primarily in film and she appeared in several films of different genres, comedy, horror, suspense, romance, which left their mark on her because she always loved acting.

Shelley Duvall, this is how she looked in the last years of her life. Photo from the Internet

In the biography of Shelley Duvall It is noted that in the 2000s she took a long break from the stage, as she did not film any movies, however, On social media people are wondering how much fortune he has made in so many years of work.

Shelley Duvall managed to accumulate a fortune of about 5 million dollars, according to information on various websites where the assets of many world celebrities are discussed.

In some interview, Shelley Duvall He admitted that he never made as much money as many people might have imagined. He wasn’t paid much, just the regular rate plus 10 percent.

“They thought women would just get married and their husbands would support them. But that doesn’t happen to everyone,” she said. Shelley Duvall to People in an interview during 2023.

Shelley Duval became world famous in 1975, when she joined the cast of Robert Altman’s satirical musical comedy-drama film Nashville, she was also seen in the aforementioned ‘The Shining’ and ‘Popeye’, to name a few.

In the last years of his life, Shelley Duvall’s health was affected and in 2016 she told ‘Dr. Phil’ that she was struggling with mental illness: “I’m very sick, I need help,” she said.

TO Shelley Duvall We saw her again in her role as an actress during 2023 in the independent horror film ‘The Forest Hills’, of which it is unknown how much money she would have earned for her work in it.