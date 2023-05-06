british imperial crownalso known as St. Edward’s crown, is one of the most important jewels of the British monarchy, it is the crown with which Charles III has been proclaimed King of England.

the impressive crown of Charles III It stands 30 centimeters tall, weighs more than 2 kilograms, and is made up of 3,000 pieces, from the velvet beret and ermine band to its solid gold frame and precious stones.

The crown is the most important insignia of any monarch and the ultimate symbol of royalty. Its value is not limited to its meaning, but extends to its elaboration, as well as all the historical, social and cultural value that it has acquired over time.

It has been estimated that the crown of King Carlos III (St. Edward’s crown) It has an economic value of 4 million 519 thousand 709 dollarsaccording to a study carried out by the SavingSpot Finance portal in 2019. This value includes the velvet beret of 3 dollars, the ermine band of 34 and the 17 sapphires of 2 million 142 thousand dollars.

To determine this value, the portal used the International Gem Society gem size guide and images to determine the number of carats and its approximate weight. They then subtracted this weight from the total weight of the crown to calculate the amount of gold in it. In addition, they consulted the catalog of the queen’s official fabric supplier to obtain a value for velvet and investigated the average price of ermine.

St Edward’s Crown It is one of the most important jewels of the British Crown and is used in the coronation ceremony of the British monarchs.

this crown was created in 1661 for the coronation of King Carlos II and has been used at all coronations of British monarchs since then, with the exception of Queen Victoria, who preferred to wear a new crown created for her.

The crown is named after King Edward the Confessor, who supposedly wore it at his own coronation. It is made of gold and features more than 400 precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. The Maltese cross that adorns the crown symbolizes the Order of the Garter, a medieval order of chivalry to which Edward the Confessor belonged, and represents the king’s authority over the entire known world.

Receive more international news on WhatsApp