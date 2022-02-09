If it weren’t for the ankle injury that threatens to remove Bastoni against Liverpool, Inter came out of the fourth of the Coppa Italia with a multiple smile. The 2-0 against Roma signed by Dzeko and Sanchez in fact removes the memory of the derby, allows the Tripletino dream to be kept alive (Super Cup already won, championship primacy) and, in the event of winning the trophy, could bring more than 10 into the Nerazzurri coffers. millions. A figure that, especially in these times, is certainly not thrown away.