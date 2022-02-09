The prize money of the competition for the next three years will be established shortly in the League, but as the revenues from TV rights have grown, the dish becomes interesting. And if Milan beat Lazio, the return capacity is 100% …
If it weren’t for the ankle injury that threatens to remove Bastoni against Liverpool, Inter came out of the fourth of the Coppa Italia with a multiple smile. The 2-0 against Roma signed by Dzeko and Sanchez in fact removes the memory of the derby, allows the Tripletino dream to be kept alive (Super Cup already won, championship primacy) and, in the event of winning the trophy, could bring more than 10 into the Nerazzurri coffers. millions. A figure that, especially in these times, is certainly not thrown away.
#Coppa #Italia #worth #Inter #derby #million
