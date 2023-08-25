And so, while Inter adds the thirty-four-year-old Sanchez to the thirty-four-year-old Arnautovic, Juve enjoys their goal duo. Questioned throughout the summer and now – as it was logical to imagine – back as a great protagonist. Yes, because if you have Chiesa (25) and Vlahovic (23) it’s really difficult to think or hope you can have or want more. Two players who have been held back by injuries and illnesses, but represent absolute guarantees. Chiesa was – also in this market session – the most important “signing”, the real player capable of making the team make a leap in quality. With his accelerations, his goals, his unique ability to point and jump the man. He doesn’t count last season, in which he necessarily had to think only of recovering. Faithful, it is appropriate to say, his extraordinary technical baggage, full of that quality that really makes the difference: knowing how to do in speed what others cannot… not even when stationary. And then Vlahovic, who in the Juventus year and a half and through no fault of him, was never the one we admired at Fiorentina. But given that scoring goals is a bit like riding a bicycle – once you’ve shown you know how to do it… – it was clear that there wouldn’t be any problems seeing the forward who made all of Europe talk about him. For his imperious way of attacking the opponent’s goal.