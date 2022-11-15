Tesla has become one of the most important companies worldwide, as the American manufacturer is involved in the construction of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and other items of technology.

That is why having a Tesla car has represented prestige since its cars have become one of the best-selling electric vehicles worldwide.

That is why we will show you which is the cheapest Tesla vehicle in Mexico and all the characteristics that this model designed by the company directed by Elon Musk offers.

The Tesla Model 3 It is the cheapest car manufactured by this company in Mexico and unlike the models S, X, and the Model 3 It is one of the cars that you can buy for a price of less than 1 million pesos, since its price ranges from 969,600 pesos to 1,169,900 pesos in relation to the capabilities and technology that the vehicle offers.

In accordance with Tesla, the Model 3 It is a car built with safety in mind, since it has a 5-star rating from the NHTSA (The National Traffic Safety Administration) in all its categories.

It also offers great power in acceleration when arriving 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.3 seconds and excellent performance on all four wheels against all weather conditions.

Likewise, this car allows you to travel almost anywhere on a single charge, since its battery allows you to travel up to 576 kilometers, and for every 15 minutes of charging at any Supercharger location you will have 282 km of travel.

Like all Tesla models, Model 3 also has all the vehicle detection services and the linking of your mobile device to be able to open or start your vehicle.