The Puebla Fair 2023 is one of the most anticipated events by locals and tourists as it will have different cultural and artistic activities to enjoy with family, friends and with a partner.

If within your plans it is to attend the Puebla Fair 2023in El Debate we tell you a budget of what you can spend you on your visit

Some locals have shared that on average they contemplate spend between 500 and 600 pesos per person, which includes entry, food, drink, a whim or souvenir, and one or two rides.

However the cost increases Depending on the attractions you want to attend, for example, the cost to see the bullfights ranges from 300 pesos in general access to 1,200 in the front row.

On the other hand, if you want to attend the Teatro del Pueblo in a VIP place, you will have to pay between 600 and 1,850 depending on the singer(s), likewise, if you prefer an artist who will perform at the palenque you must cover a cost from 500 to three thousand pesos depending on the artist and type of access.

To all of the above must be added access to the Puebla Fair 2023which has a cost 70 pesos and includes a show on ice, circus and wrestling.