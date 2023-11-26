In recent days, Shakira was once again in the media spotlight after going to court over accusations of Treasury of Spainan entity that accused the Colombian singer of having evaded 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. On Monday, November 20, the singer of ‘El Jefe’ appeared in court and reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to pay a millionaire finein addition to an exorbitant amount to avoid going to prison.

How much did Shakira pay as a fine to the Spanish Treasury?

Initially, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 8 years and 2 months in prison for Shakira, in addition to the payment of 23.4 million euros as a fine. However, after an agreement between the music star and this institution, it was stated that she will only pay 7.3 million euros (almost 8 million dollars)the equivalent of half the amount for which she was accused of tax fraud.

In that sense, to avoid serving a prison sentence, Shakira had to pay 432,000 euros (about $487,000) in total for the days he was saved from being behind bars. The Colombian artist declared that she made this decision thinking about the well-being of her two children that she had with Gerard Piqué. Now, did this significantly affect her fortune?

What is Shakira’s fortune after paying a million-dollar fine?

Shakira She had to pay a fine to the Treasury amounting to 8 million dollars, also the sum of almost 487,000 dollars to avoid being taken to prison. Despite this whole situation, she would not have been affected to a large extent, since she continues to appear as one of the wealthiest singers today.

According to the well-known portal Celebrity Net Worth, She has a net worth of $300 million.. This means that “the debt with the Spanish treasury is equivalent to 2.63% of his net worth, while the fine to get out of jail is barely 0.16% of his wealth,” according to a publication by El Universo. .

Shakira paid a million-dollar fine. Photo: diffusion

On the other hand, this important figure could continue to increase, since, currently, her songs are widely listened to and she charges royalties for this concept. In addition, at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, she left open the possibility of going on an upcoming musical tour after several years. Likewise, the ‘TQG’ singer is the image of renowned brands worldwide.