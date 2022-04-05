The wealth of Queen Elizabeth II, the current monarch of the United Kingdom, is often speculated and the Queen herself did not give this information exactly, but some experts estimated the value based on her income: 365 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion at today’s exchange rate, 05).

According to the Sunday Times, that figure represents a £15m increase from 2020 earnings. In recent years, the Queen has dropped to 30 spots on the paper’s richest list, ranking 372nd.

Even with this drop, Queen Elizabeth II remains the richest member of the British royal family. As for the British monarchy as a whole, Forbes magazine estimates its total net worth at £72.5 billion.

+ British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth on the cover to mark Platinum Jubilee

Where does Queen Elizabeth II get her money?

According to the Good To website, Elizabeth II receives her money from three sources: her annual Sovereign Grant payment, her private scholarship, and her personal wealth and inheritance. The first is an amount she receives annually from the government, while the second two sources are independent wealth that is not funded by taxpayers.

The Sovereign Grant Act has been in effect since 2012 and the Queen receives 15% of the profit made each year by the Crown Estate. In 2020-21, the Sovereign Grant given to the Queen totaled £85.9 million. The Royal Family’s official website publishes financial reports every year that explain how this money is spent.

The private purse is the income she receives from the Duchy of Lancaster, a land portfolio. At the end of March 2021, the Duchy of Lancaster had 577.3 million pounds (BRL 3.4 billion) of net assets under its control, generating a net surplus of 22.3 million pounds (BRL 135 million). , the value it receives.

Some people also believed that the Queen received visitor fees from royal estates such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London, but this is not true. This income is used to finance the Royal Collection, which consists of works of art held in custody by the Queen that will be passed on to her successors. This is the same case with the Crown Jewels, they are not really the queen’s to sell them, for example, they are just belonging to the monarch on the throne at that time.

