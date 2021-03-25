Taxes follow the trend of every year: It is not the same to live in one autonomous community or another when it comes to paying. And it is that the autonomies have full normative competence over the taxes that they have assigned, as is the case of patrimony, succession and donations. Therefore, they have the competence to modify rates and apply deductions for which taxpayers will have to pay very different amounts depending on the region in which they live. And they can even be very high differences.

This has been reflected in a new report, the Panorama of Autonomous and Foral Taxation 2021, prepared by the Registry of Tax Advisors of the General Council of Economists (REAF-CGE). A study whose objective is to highlight these differences, which, in some cases, are monstrous. So much so that, even, the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, you want to carry out a balance on the ceded taxes.

Inheritance tax

It is the case with the most difference between the autonomous communities and the first one they want to remedy. This tax is fully assigned to the communities, in addition to taking into account that the amount to be liquidated increases as the degree of kinship with the deceased who leaves his inheritance to that person is removed. For this reason, it is not the same that the patrimony remains to a son than to a nephew or cousin.

It also works taking into account the age of the person who inherits. Thus, heirs under the age of 21 will only have to pay symbolic amounts in communities such as Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia and provincial territories such as Navarra and the Basque Country. In the case of Castilla y León or La Rioja, these people will not pay anything if they do not exceed 400,000 euros, the limit established in these regions. In the case of Aragon, minors have a full deduction, 100%, if the three million euros are not exceeded, as pointed out The country.

The situation changes noticeably when that age is exceeded. As an example, the study puts a 30-year-old bachelor, with an inheritance valued at 800,000 euros, with about 200,000 euros corresponding to the deceased’s habitual residence. In this case, the heir will have to pay 103,135 euros in Asturias, the highest amount, while in regions such as Andalusia, Cantabria and Galicia nothing is paid. The second autonomous community with the highest rate is Castilla y León with about 81,000 euros or Madrid, Extremadura and Murcia with about 2,000 euros in the same example.

Donation tax

In this case, the gap is still larger than in the inheritance case. In the same case of 800,000 euros, in this case donated in cash from a father to a son, the figure between regions exceeds 200,000 euros. Castilla y León or Extremadura are the communities where the most are paid -about 200,122 euros-, followed by Aragon, Asturias or the Valencian Community.

Cantabria is the cheapest community for these cases, with a 100% bonus, that is, nothing is paid. The Community of Madrid, Andalusia and Murcia are also the best behaved, with an amount of 2,000 euros to the person who receives the donation.

Personal income tax

Unlike inheritance and gift tax, Personal income tax is only partially assigned to the autonomous communities, but still you can tell the difference. For a single worker, 65 years old, without disabilities or children, the communities that punish the most are Catalonia and Navarra, with a payment of up to 45,000 euros in low and medium income. On the contrary, Madrid and the Basque Country are the communities that pay the least. In the case of earnings from work of up to 16,000 euros, the regions with the least pressure are Madrid, the Canary Islands and La Rioja.

For ranges established between 45,000 and 110,000 euros, the situation varies considerably. Navarra continues to be the community where personal income tax is paid the most, followed by Extremadura and Aragón. For incomes between 110,000 and 300,000 euros, the Valencian Community and Extremadura are at the top; and from 300,000 euros onwards, the most expensive autonomy is the Valencian Community, followed by Navarra and La Rioja. Madrid is always the community with the lowest personal income tax for incomes above 110,000 euros.