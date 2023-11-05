Over 120 million dollars and various properties, plus royalties for films and TV series: who will Matthew Perry’s inheritance go to

After the death of Matthew Perry and while waiting for the causes to be clarified, American newspapers and sites have tried to investigate to understand how much his assets amounted to and to whom, at this point, the Friends actor’s immense sums of money and properties will pass. Hello Magazine made an estimate and made some hypotheses about it.

Last October 28 the entire world of cinema and television learned the news of Matthew Perry’s death with enormous shock and sadness.

The 54-year-old has been found lifeless in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles villa and the authorities are now investigating to understand what happened to the star.

In the USA and not only now, however, we are wondering what will become of its immense inheritancegiven that he was not married, nor had he ever had children, despite numerous love affairs, even with famous women of the star system.

Hello Magazineone of the most renowned American tabloids, has made some research about it and made a esteem than what Matthew Perry actually left for posterity.

We talk about approximately 120 million dollarsmany more real estatewhich over the years have allowed him to earn more and more.

Who will receive Matthew Perry’s legacy?

Although there is no official confirmation on a possible will written and left by the actor, it is easy to understand that his legacy will remain to the closest relatives.

There mom Suzanne, the Pope John, the stepfather Keith Morrison and four brothers received from his parents’ respective relationships, should likely benefit from all the money and property belonging to Perry to date.

They will all go too future proceeds from copyrightwhich will be paid to Perry for the films in which he starred and for the episodes of Friends which will often be postponed on air.

Matthew had previously spoken about the fortune he had amassed. He had also stated that he would have gladly traded it for a normal, healthy lifefree from the monster of addiction that has debilitated him greatly over the years.

In the past, Perry had donated his house to ensure that one was installed inpatient clinic that helped people with addictions.