The Cruz Azul team wants to regain confidence at all costs to get out of the bad moment in which they find themselves. Those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti have not been able to win in the Apertura 2023, adding 3 consecutive setbacks, so now they are looking to win the Leagues Cup.
Those with long cement pants continue to work at forced marches to close what would be their last signing in the contest that has just started. Now, one of his main objectives is to strengthen the upper part of the field, and his strongest candidate is the Frenchman Gauthier Hein.
Although it is true that Cruz Azul is clearly interested in the French attacker, one of the main obstacles would be his value.
How much does it cost to sign Gauthier Hein?
According to information from the specialized transfer portal, transfer marktthe Auxerre footballer has a cost in the market of 2 million euros.
On the other hand, the monthly salary of the 26-year-old winger is 36 thousand eurosthat is, around 429 thousand pesos annually.
Without a doubt, this would be a situation that those with long pants from La Noria would be analyzing to see if they can pay that amount.
Another point is that Gauthier Hein He is not known for being a born goalscorer, since his position is more like a winger, and with the Auxerre shirt he has played a total of 118 games so far, scoring 13 goals and contributing 10 assists.
